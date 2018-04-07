Black & White Affair raises money for college students’ forgotten costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The KLM Scholarship Foundation hosted their 10th annual Black & White Affair charity gala Saturday night at the Richmond Convention Center.

Attendees danced while raising money to aid in the organization's mission, distributing book scholarship awards for deserving college students in Virginia.

The non-profit organization awarded more than $38,000 to Virginia students just last week.

Founder Kimberly Martin said the book scholarship program is a labor of love.

"We don’t have paid staff at our organization... We have very little to no admin or head fees, so that means all the funds can go back out to our students," Martin said. "Over 98-percent goes to our students."

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the foundation and reporter Shelby Brown once again served as the event's emcee.

For more information on donating to the 501 c3 organization or applying for book scholarships, go to the KLM Scholarship Foundation Facebook page or, click here.