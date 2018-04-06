Investigations launched after contractor dies at Henrico water plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are investigating after a contractor died at Henrico County's Water Reclamation Facility Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) Director Chip England said an electrician with Reuter Hanney, Inc. was found unresponsive while working at the plant around noon.

England said a water plant worker and another Reuter Hanney employee performed CPR on the worker until emergency crews arrived.

However, that employee died at an area hospital, officials said.

“Henrico County Public Utilities is deeply saddened by the loss of life,” England said. “Our thoughts are with the worker’s family and friends at this difficult time, and with his coworkers at Reuter Hanney.”

Additionally, officials said grief counselors were available for employees at the plant.

Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation. Virginia Occupational Safety and Health are also completing a separate investigating as is procedure.

