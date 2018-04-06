Richmond business damaged after armed carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND-- The front of a Downtown Richmond business was seriously damaged late Thursday night when a stolen car crashed into the front of the building.

Richmond Police said a fast food delivery driver was in the 600 Block of St. Peter Street in the Jackson Ward neighborhood when he was carjacked around 11:30 p.m. He was getting back into his car after making a delivery when two men approached him, one with a gun.

The two men took the delivery driver's car, and drove off. The delivery driver was not injured during this.

Police say just 5 minutes later they found the stolen car a few blocks away at 1st and Main Street crashed into the front of a building. When police arrived no one was inside the car.

The front of a building at 25 E Main Street was boarded up, and broken glass surrounds the area where the car damaged the building.

Police say they are still working to find the two men who stole the car. No suspect description of the two men was released.