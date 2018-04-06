Police chief: Officer’s quick action saved Hopewell stabbing victim

HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorities are crediting an officer with saving the life of a stabbing victim over the weekend in Hopewell.

Hopewell Police Chief John Keohane said officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Wall Avenue at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds with life-threatening injuries.

“Officer Shawn Grant immediately began first aid treatment by applying a tourniquet and combat gauze prior to emergency medical personnel arrival,” Keohane said. “Officer Grant received BCon ‘Bleeding control for the injured” at Crater Criminal Justice Academy that was utilized in this incident.”

The victim was medflighted to VCU Medical Center.

“The on-scene Fire Captain advised that the officer saved the victims life by applying the tourniquet and had that not happened the victim would have bled out,” Keohane said.

Keohane said Grant’s quick actions made the department was proud.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Branch, the victim’s roommate, and charged him with Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Investigators previously said an argument prompted the violence.

Keohane said the victim is still recovering in the hospital.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.