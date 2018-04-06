× John Tyler Community College pumps $24M into renovation plans

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Taking a cue from other nearby universities, a local community college is kicking off a multimillion-dollar construction project on its campus, reports RichmondBizSense.com.

John Tyler Community College will begin work this summer on a $24 million renovation to its Bird Hall and Nicholas Center, two buildings on its Chester campus at 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway.

The Nicholas Center will be both renovated and expanded, with a 25,000-square-foot addition that will nearly double its size. Built in 1993, the building is a student center featuring a bookstore, fitness center, student lounge and the president’s office.

JTCC’s workforce development program, the Community College Workforce Alliance, will be housed in the center’s new addition, as well as a lab, conference room and additional classrooms.

The 37,000-square-foot Bird Hall, one of the college’s original structures, dating to 1966, will receive upgrades to make room for the school’s health sciences programs, a variety of labs, faculty offices and a student lounge area.

John Tyler is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony May 18 with plans to complete the renovations in time for its fall 2019 semester.

The upgrades were designed by Grimm + Parker Architects, with Donley’s Construction as the general contractor.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.