× Gala at the Bantaba Fundraiser, Bizarre Bazaar, College Unity Concert

RICHMOND, Va. — Ezibu Muntu is a nonprofit cultural foundation whose mission is to enrich the lives of children and the community through the resources of African dance, rhythms, and cultural arts. Gala at the Bantaba is our annual fundraiser to raise funds for the youth dance and drum programming. The event on Saturday, April 7th from 7 – 11 pm, is at the Dewey Gottwald Center, Science Museum of Virginia. The fundraiser features live music provided by Plunky & Oneness and the Daughters of Ezibu will be showcased. Community leaders will be recognized, there will be a silent auction, games, and door prizes. Tickets are $65 individual and $125 couples. Ezibu Muntu was organized on VCU’s campus in 1973 as an African dance class by our founder Tanya Dennis. The group wanted to do more to serve the community had become a foundation, now in its 4th year. The organization community dance and drum classes every Tuesday at 5:45pm and 6:40pm. The 1st Tuesday of each month class is FREE. There are also drum classes 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 11:30am. For details click here.

26-th Annual Bizarre Bazaar Spring Market, Richmond Raceway Complex, April 6- 8. Two Exhibition Buildings featuring unique gifts, gourmet foods, boutiques, fine artists and crafters and exciting decorative accessories for the home and garden. General Admission: $7.00 – Children (2-12) $1.50. Hours are Friday & Saturday 10 am – 7 pm, and Sunday 10 am – 5 pm at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, free parking. Details click here.

Black Awakening Choir at VCU & VSU Gospel Chorale: College Unity Concert, Sunday, April 9, 5pm. Black Awakening Choir at VCU and VSU Gospel Chorale College Unity Concert, led by Directors Perry Evans and Joseph Clarke and hosted by Sheila Belle, The Belle at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond. For details click here.