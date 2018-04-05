Woman shot in Richmond’s Hillside Court: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was shot in Richmond’s Hillside Court neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Bruce Street, near Glenfield Avenue.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital. There is no word on the extent of her injuries at this time.

Crime Insider sources say multiple shots were fired during the shooting.

Police have not released any details about the shooting at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

