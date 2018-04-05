Teen now faces homicide charge in shooting death of Henrico student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond teenage has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 18-year old Henrico High School student Saturday night.

Terrence T. Whitmire, 17, was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm in connection to the death of Latifah Hudnall.

Police say they are now investigating the case as a homicide instead of a death investigation.

The 17-year-old has now been charged with include felony homicide, shooting in a vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers received a call for a person shot outside of Sabatino's grocery store in the 4900 block of Government Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 18-year old Latifah A. Hudnall of Henrico on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Grandmother pleads with teens: ‘Think twice before grabbing guns’

Friends said that Hudnall and Whitmire were acquaintances and both hanging out with a group of friends Saturday night outside of Sabatino's grocery store on Government Road.

Hudnall's grandmother Julia Brown said she questions why its seems so many young people in the city seem to end up with guns in their hand

"Hold it and lay it around and then someone accidentally gets shot. I can't understand that," Brown said. "Get your mind off of a gun. A gun don't make you big, it makes you a murderer."

Hudnall was "bubbly, pleasant, and kind," friends and family said. Weeks away from graduate high school and obtaining a cosmetology certification from Highland Springs Technical Center, the 18-year old had a passion and talent for highlighting another person's beauty, Brown said. Tuesday, her family and friends painted their nails to honor the many good memories of Hudall.

"She loved everybody. When she hit a room, you saw Latifah. She wasn’t loud, but it was her presence. It was her presence. She was a darling person." Brown said. She added that their family is sharing about their pain in an effort to keep someone else from going through what they are now.

"I hope it makes that next person, that you pick up a gun for any reason, don’t do it. Don’t do it. Because this is something I don’t wish on anybody. I don’t wish this on anybody," Brown said.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized yet. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.