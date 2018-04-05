Northam signs Richmond schools modernization bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill Wednesday focused on improving Richmond Public Schools.

The Richmond School Modernization Bill, which changes the Richmond City Charter, requires Mayor Levar Stoney to present a fully funded school facilities modernization plan to city council by Jan. 1 of 2019 or declare that it cannot be done.

The bill also has a provision that states the plan cannot be based on new or increased taxes.

The bill passed both chambers in the General Assembly without a single "nay" vote.