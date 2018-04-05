Louisa Drug Bust: 4 arrested after drugs worth $100,000 seized

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Four people have been arrested in Louisa County after a six-month investigation netted $100,000 worth of illegal drugs, thousands in cash and 12 firearms.

Chief Deputy Maj. Donald Lowe said the arrests happened Wednesday morning after deputies executed a search warrant at a Louisa home and discovered Crystal Meth, Oxycodone, Marijuana, Xanax, 12 firearms and nearly $8,000 in cash.

“This arrest is one of the top 3 largest drug arrests in the history of the county,” Louisa County Sheriff Ashland Fortune said.

Fortune credited the sheriff’s office’s narcotics task force as well as Virginia State Police in taking the “dangerous drugs off the street.”

Deputies said 37-year-old Robert S. Murry, of Doswell, was charged with two felony counts of manufacture/distribute, schedule 1 or 2 drugs 3rd + offense and one felony count of give/sell/distribute, schedule 1 or 2 drugs 3rd + offense.

Additionally, 37-year-old Joanna M. McDonald, of Louisa, was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to violate the Drug Act, one felony count of possession with intent to sell/distribute drugs as well as two felony counts of selling/providing for resale schedule 1 or 2 drugs.

Twenty-five-year-old Jeremiah N. Williams, of Louisa, was charged with one felony count of distribute/possession with intent to distribute marijuana >1/2 oz to 5 pounds, one felony count of sell/provide for resale schedule 1 or 2 drugs as well as conspiracy to violate the Drug Act.

Eighteen-year-old Joshua L. Hicks, of Louisa, was charged with one felony count of firearm possession with schedule 1 or schedule 2 drugs, one felony count of sell/provide for resale schedule 1 or 2 drugs and one felony count of manufacture/distribute, schedule 1 or 2 drugs.

The four of the suspects, who are being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail, are scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on April 26.

“We want to send a very strong and clear message to anyone who brings illegal and dangerous drugs to our community,” Louisa’s Chief Deputy Maj. Donald Lowe said. “We do not care who you are, where you are from or what you do, if you prey on our community we will reach out and touch you.”

The search warrant yielded:

Over 400 Oxycodone pills

Over 3,700 Xanax pills

1 pound of Crystal Meth

1.8 lbs of Marijuana

$7,965 cash

5 Shotguns

4 Rifles

3 pistols