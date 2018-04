Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Kristin Thoroman, Exhibitions Manager with Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden shared a preview of the spring exhibits coming to life for the spring celebration. A Million Blooms runs through June 1. Butterflies LIVE! opens April 6 and Origami in the Garden opens April 13.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is open daily 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For all the details, visit: www.lewisginter.org