Police ID 73-year-old man killed near his SUV on I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police have released the name of the 73-year-old man who was struck and killed along I-95 in Richmond early Thursday morning.

Troopers said the incident happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 71 near Bells Road around 2 a.m.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said a Jeep Liberty was heading north on I-95 when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.

Geller said the victim, Eugene H. Ritchie of Glen Allen, died at the scene.

Troopers said Ritchie's abandoned SUV was found on the shoulder of the interstate not far from the crash site.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Ritchie remained at the scene.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed while police investigated, but had reopened by about 6 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.