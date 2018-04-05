Carytown Burgers and Fries to close flagship location in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Carytown Burgers and Fries will close their flagship location in October 2018, after extending their lease which was set to expire in June.

“I want to thank the owners of the Richmond Shopping Center for allowing us to serve our customers in Carytown since 1999,” said Michael Barber, owner of Carytown Burger & Fries. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of our loyal customers and how they helped us grow our business.”

Earlier this year, the local burger chain started a petition, which had more than 11,000 signatures, to have its lease renewed in the Richmond Shopping Center.

The shopping center will now be called the Carytown Exchange and will be developed by Regency Centers, a Florida-based publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust.

Barber says after working with the new management of the development, they came to a resolution to extend their lease and keep Carytown Burgers and Fries at 3500 W Cary Street until October.

“We here at Carytown Burgers and Fries have come to the realization that saving the Toll Takers House and keeping it at its original location is simply not feasible,” said Barber. “While the building cannot be saved, the developer has agreed to commemorate it in some way. Although this is not perfect, it is the only possible solution and outcome at this moment in time. We wish the Richmond Shopping Center and its developers lots of luck in the new development, and we plan to continue to partner with them in the future.”

“This further extension of their lease, which would otherwise have expired in June, allows them greater flexibility to open a new location. We are grateful for their support of the Carytown Exchange development project and are excited to share our plans with the community soon,” said Bea Gonzalez, spokesperson for Carytown Exchange.

The former Martins building in the Richmond Shopping Center will be demolished ahead of the redevelopment. Publix plans to open a new store at the location.

Regency Centers has several properties in the Richmond area including the Village Shopping Center.

37.540725 -77.436048