× Body found on I-95; all northbound lanes closed

RICHMOND, Va – State Police shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 early Thursday morning.

Officers found a body near the Bells Rd exit sometime after 2:00 a.m. A CBS 6 Photojournalist witnessed a body covered along the highway.

Police closed all northbound lanes bringing traffic to a standstill. They eventually allowed the drivers to slowly move past the crime scene before shutting down all lanes again.