× 2 shooting victims show up to Hopewell emergency room

HOPEWELL, Va. – Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting after two people showed up to John Randolph Medical Center with gunshot-related injuries.

Police say Thursday, at approximately 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 2900 block of Granby Street.

Minutes later, it was reported that a vehicle crashed through a fence in the 2900 block of Boston Street, before leaving the scene.

As officers were responding, police were told that two victims arrived at the emergency room at John Randolph Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that both the initial shots fired call, as well as, the vehicle accident, were directly related to the victims of the shooting and were in fact a single continuing event,” said a Hopewell Police spokesperson.

Police say they are not releasing the identity of the victims at this time, however, they are known to law enforcement.

Police say they are investigating the shooting, which doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence.

Hopewell Police is asking that anyone with any information to provide regarding this shooting, contact Lead Detective Roland Grimm at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.