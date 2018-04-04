What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Grilled lamb lion chops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for grilled lamb loin chops with a spiced yogurt drizzle.



Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.



"Just Because" Demonstration Class



Friday, April 20, at 5:30p.m. & 7p.m.



$25 per seat



For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools



