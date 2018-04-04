TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Grilled lamb lion chops

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for grilled lamb loin chops with a spiced yogurt drizzle.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

"Just Because" Demonstration Class

Friday, April 20, at 5:30p.m. & 7p.m.

$25 per seat

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}