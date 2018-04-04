Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 9th Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam benefiting Richmond Fisher House makes its way back to Richmond with more than 30 bands and over 12 hours of music! Tom McNally with the Richmond Bluegrass Jam and Wayne Walker, Director at the Richmond Fisher House share with us what we can except at this year's event! The Richmond Bluegrass Jam takes place on Saturday, April 14th from 11am to 11pm at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will Emcee a portion of the fun! For more information visit http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com