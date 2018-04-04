Robbers cut woman’s throat after following her to apartment from Applebee’s: deputies

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Two robbers followed a woman out of a Florida Applebee’s, then cut her throat and stole her purse, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim had been hanging out at the Wesley Chapel restaurant bar for about three hours when she decided to go to a friend’s house around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When she got there, a woman walked up to her in the parking lot and started talking to her.

“The next thing she knew her neck was cut and she had fallen to the ground,” deputies said in the release. The pair allegedly made off with the woman’s cellphone, wallet and multiple credit cards. The cards were later used to make purchases at three different Walmarts.

Authorities have identified one of the suspects as 27-year-old Jessica Lynn Steele, but no arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening. Deputies are asking the public for help identifying the man seen in surveillance images.

The victim’s condition is not clear. WFLA reports that she declined to talk about the incident, but said she is doing better.

Anyone with information on Steele’s whereabouts is asked to call Tampa Bay Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-8477, and reference case #18-13089.