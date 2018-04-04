× Police seek leads in 2003 homicide of Richmond mortgage broker found dead in Stratford Hills

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s been almost 15 years since police discovered the body of Darnell Harris in Stratford Hills. On Aug. 17, 2003, police were called to the 7200 block of Berwick Road after receiving a report of a deceased body in a gray Honda Passport. The individual police found was Harris, who was reported missing on July, 17, 2003.

He is believed to have died long before his remains were located.

As the investigation approaches 15 years, the Richmond Police Department is still seeking information related to his homicide.

A self-employed mortgage broker for his company Innovative Financial Consultants, Harris worked from home, however he traveled to meet with clients who were looking to refinance or purchase homes.

“Richmond Police believe they are close to identifying Harris’ killer and are confident more than one individual was involved in his death,” said Det. W.E. Thompson. “We believe some of Mr. Harris’ business dealings may have resulted in his death. However, we are still seeking any tips for information that can help us solve this case.”

Anyone who has information related to the homicide of Darnell Harris is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.