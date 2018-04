Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Quill Theatre presents Williams Shakespeare’s epic "Romeo and Juliet" LIVE on stage. Actors Liz Earnest, Melissa Johnston and Director James Ricks stopped by to share a preview and a scene. The show opens April 6th at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Leslie Creek Theater, with a special preview performance on April 5th.

Tickets range from $20 - $35 and can be purchased at the VMFA, online at http://www.quilltheatre.org or by phone at 804-340-1405.