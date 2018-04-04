2 people injured in Chesterfield T-bone crash

60 eastbound at Courthouse is now open. pic.twitter.com/bhfT3nwDvq — SGT K Rollins (@SGTKRollins) April 5, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured in a T-bone crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Sgt. Rollins with Chesterfield Police said officers are investigating the two-vehicle crash at Midlothian Turnpike and Courthouse Road.

Crime Insider sources said one of the vehicles T-boned the other.

Officials said two people in the blue pickup were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said a building was also damaged in the crash.

The driver of the white pickup, who witnesses said ran a red light, was charged in the crash, according to police.

The eastbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike were closed at Courthouse Road while crews clearned the wreck, but the highway had reopened by about 11:15 p.m.

