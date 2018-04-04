Liberty and Justice for all Gala raises money for Virginians with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Liberty and Justice for all Gala fundraiser will be held at the Hippodrome Theatre on Friday, April 13.

The gala event will celebrate the work of one of Central Virginia's most important advocacy groups: the disAbility Law Center of Virginia.

The non-profit works to remove barriers for people with disabilities and specializes in cases of abuse or neglect or discrimination.

The dLCV’s Latoya Blizzard stopped by the studio Wednesday to talk about the event. She brought along Lynne Faison, who will be honored at the gala for her advocacy work for Richmond’s Faison Center.

The disAbility Law Center of Virginia Foundation’s Liberty and Justice For ALL Gala 2018:

Friday, April 13, 2018, 7 9 p.m.

Hippodrome Theatre

528 N 2nd Street, Richmond

Tickets: http://dlcvfoundation.org/gala/