Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden "A Million Blooms"

RICHMOND, Va. — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden “A Million Blooms” runs through June 1, opens daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. See blooms throughout the spring, daffodils and tulips, peonies, irises and roses.

Butterflies LIVE! opens April 6, a series of sound art installations and activities around Richmond this summer and fall. The Garden’s participation is called A Northward Migration, an experience using sound to explore the migration routes of butterflies, especially monarchs, as they traverse the landscape of North America.

Origami in the Garden opens April 13, features metal sculptures based on origami designs. More than 21 sculptures will be arranged throughout the Garden in 16 vignettes. There are many activities including opening weekend activities. Enjoy dining and shopping at the Garden. For more information click here or Facebook.com/lewisginter. The garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, call 804-262-9887.