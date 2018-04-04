× Kaley Cuoco says ex ruined the word ‘marriage’ for her

LOS ANGELES — According to Kaley Cuoco, her first marriage might have prevented her planned second one.

“The Big Bang Theory” star told Cosmopolitan she’s happy to be marrying fiancé Karl Cook, but the actress painted a dismal picture of her marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” she said. “My ex ruined that word for me.”

Cuoco and Sweeting got engaged in September 2013 after three months of dating.

They married the following New Year’s Eve and divorced in 2015.

“I married someone the first time who completely changed,” Cuoco told the magazine. “The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

But all’s well that has ended well.

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive,” she said. “I knew I just had to be patient. … I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Cuoco and Cook, a professional equestrian, got engaged in November.