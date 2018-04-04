Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are searching for a driver who deliberately hit father twice his car near the Carillon in Richmond.

Young, innocent eyes watched as their dad bounced off the hood of a Ford Mustang Monday at 7:47 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bute Lane.

Police are now looking for the driver of that car on the charge of aggravated assault.

Bute Lane is a quiet cut-through between the Carrillon and Sunset Avenue.

"It makes me sad," said a neighbor who didn’t want to be indentified.

But Monday night, police were called there for what neighbors said was a form of road rage.

"I mean who does it, really?” he said. “It's inappropriate behavior and psychotic, if you ask me."

A father on a spring break stroll with his two children, noticed a car traveling erratically up Bute towards Sunset at a fast pace.

The victim told us he moved his kids to the side and was showing them that's what they had to look out for when the driver of the Mustang rolled his window down.

Police say the driver and the victim had words, but no one foresaw what happened next.

"He hit the bike owner with the car, then came back, turned around and hit him again into the neighbor’s yard,” said the neighbor. "Thank God we have footage."

Footage of the mirror-less car was captured near the intersection of Sunset and Garrett.

The driver is still at large.

"I try to teach safety and encourage parents to teach their children cycling skills, but this is just scary," said Vicki Miller, who also lives nearby.

The man's injuries were non-life threatening, but Crime Insider sources said the ordeal has been traumatic for his five and eight-year-old children.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

37.539553 -77.485971