Children are our future

RICHMOND, Va - The John Maxwell Team Youth Global Initiative serves the youth of today but empowering them to become future leaders. Pastor Kevin Cook from Broad Rock Baptist church joined Roberta Aigbokhaevbo, a certified coach and teacher from the John Maxwell Team to share how this international mission has reached thousands of kids in 52 countries. The international event runs the month of April with several events scheduled here in the river city.

For more information visit http://jmtyouthmax.com/