× What’s causing these students and teachers to age so dramatically?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The strangest thing happened at Greenfield Elementary School in Chesterfield County. Overnight, a lot of the teachers now look like they’re 100 years old. The kids too! The costumes and fun are meant to celebrate the 100th day of class.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to celebrate we take that opportunity on full force,” principal Melissa Reams said. “The 100th day to us is just 100 days of celebrating. The kids are 100 days smarter; 100 days together as a school community; and just really celebrating our school family.”

The fun activities include 100 things to do in the gym.

With Digital Learning Day falling on the same day, the students learned about an app that showed what they might look like when they’re older. And there are other lessons learned.

Ms. Reams said building better minds never gets old.

“In kindergarten they do a lot of counting, so they might be counting various objects, like 100 buttons, pennies,” she said. “At the end of the day it’s all about the kids and the experience we provide them, so we are willing to do anything to get a smile on their face.”

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs Wednesday on CBS 6 at 6 a.m.