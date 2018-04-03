× Gunman opens fire from car, shoots woman in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — A woman is recovering from injuries after she was shot riding down the street in Hopewell, according to police. The gunfire, police said, came from another vehicle.

The shooting was reported at about 8:34 p.m. Monday near Harris Street and Winston Churchill Drive.

“The victim was a front passenger in a vehicle driven by an extended family member. As they approached the aforementioned intersection, the suspect vehicle, described as a blue, 4-door hatchback, rapidly approached them from behind and its occupant(s) opened fire,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. “The vehicle occupied by the offender(s) was last observed fleeing the scene and traveling northbound on Winston Churchill Drive.”

The shooting victim was driven to John Randolph Medical Center for initial treatment.

“The victim was later transferred to Chippenham Hospital for further emergency medical treatment and is currently listed in ‘stable’ condition,” police continued. “The identity of the victim and other involved parties are not being released at this time as detectives are actively investigating the matter.”

Police have not yet said if the shooting victim was an intended target, or a random victim.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284.

