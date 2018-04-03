× Three injured when Petersburg neighborhood sprayed with bullets

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening at the Pin Oaks Apartment complex and rained bullets throughout the neighborhood.

According to Crime Insider Jon Burkett, three people were injured. Two of the male victims were shot and one female injured by glass that shattered when a bullet came through a window. One man was shot in the face on Persimmon Court and the other in the chest, on Cypress Court, according to Crime Insider sources.

A black SUV was seen leaving the scene, Crime Insider Sources said.

The shooting occurred around 8: 30 p.m. Tuesday. Police brought in lights to help collect evidence.

Some vehicles in the neighborhood were hit with bullets as approximately a dozen shots were fired, according to Crime Insider sources.

According to Crime Insider sources, tension had been brewing over the last couple of days and may have contributed.

Jon Burkett is live at the scene and will have an update at 11 p.m.