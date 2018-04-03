× 4 Richmond food events that will inform, engage, entertain, and connect

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond food writer Robey Martin is serving up some of Richmond’s can’t miss food, beer, and wine events. To let Robey know about an upcoming event, drop her an email.

Inform

Saturday, April 7

Where exactly does your food come from? Ask Professor Norman Wirzba and Real Local RVA. Wizba, a theology, ecology, and agrarian studies at Duke Divinity School, will discuss the importance of recognizing food as a gift to be treasured versus food as a commodity. Sample from several local vendors (and get all up in their history/missions): Info here.

Engage

Saturday, April 7

Do pork and seafood pair well? Are ribs and oysters a match made in heaven? See for yourself at Swine and Brine. The fourth year of the porcine and marine focused event feature brews from Ardent Craft Beers, cider from Blue Bee Cidery and snacks from local restaurants like Sabai, Rappahannock Oyster Company and ZZQ. The event is free to attend.

Entertain

Thursday, April 6

Lunch with a little decor on the side. The Spring Market of the Bizarre Bazaar kicks off with lunch and a panel of regional interior designers. The group will chat about trends in home design and how to spruce up your house. The event benefits Doorways, a local charity that provides lodging and support for patients and their loved ones who need to be close to the hospital and includes a ticket to the Bazaar, April 6 -8. More info here.

Connect

Wednesday, April 4

Have a little one interested in cheffing it up? A pre-teen who can really bake? Creative Approach is hosting a Kids That Cook seminar during Spring Break week. The little one can pick up a few new kitchen tricks AND there’s a Cheerio snack bar. Enough said. Get your cereal fix and a meal here.

Bonus

Go get some beer! Hardywood Park Craft Brewery opens its second location to the public April 6. The 28-million dollar renovation is almost complete and its time to head to Goochland and check it out. Tours, food trucks and so many brews are all on tap all weekend.