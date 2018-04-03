× Police respond to active shooter at YouTube campus in San Bruno

The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from YouTube headquarters, with callers reporting shots fired, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson tells CNN. The city has responded with a “massive police and fire response.”

San Bruno police say on Twitter: “We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.”

One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building “as fast as they could.”

She said she was on a conference call and her boss, who heard shots, told her at least one person was shot on the patio where people eat.

“We were all suddenly aware of a lot of noises, of sounds, people running outside of the room where she was. And people screaming,” said the employee, who was in a building down the street.

“‘I have to get out of here,’ ” the woman said the colleague said.

Overhead video from CNN affiliate KGO showed a heavy police presence outside the YouTube building. A crowd of people gathered outside the building and, one by one, were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will help investigate the incident, according to the agency’s San Francisco office.

CBS news reports that multiple patients from the YouTube HQ facility have been taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

MORE: San Francisco General Hospital has received multiple patients from the incident at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, hospital official says https://t.co/93bwsODfnG pic.twitter.com/Z9OlsqDkKr — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2018

SPECIAL REPORT: San Francisco General Hospital receiving patients as police respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, California. https://t.co/mRdpyhYtJ0 pic.twitter.com/anV8wzeOVq — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2018

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018