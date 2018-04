Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va - Awareness, compassion and empathy are important to understanding the challenges of those who are differently-abed. The founder of JP JumPers , Pam Mines and Richmond police chief Alfred Durham joined us in-studio to discuss the annual "Light It Up Blue Autism 3K Walk and Festival.

The "Light It Up Blue" Autism Awareness 3k walk and festival is Sunday, April 2 from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. on the front lawn of the Science Museum of Virginia on west broad street.

www.jpjumpersfoundation.org