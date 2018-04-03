Man arrested for VCU Siegel Center thefts

RICHMOND, Va. — Most of the electronics and clothes stolen from the VCU Siegel Center during a February 25 theft were found and returned following the arrest of a suspect in the case. VCU Police arrested Ibrahim Sesay, 20, of Richmond, on Tuesday.

Sesay was charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering, and attempted breaking and entering.

He is not affiliated with VCU, according to VCU Police.

Last month VCU Police released photos of a person of interest in the thefts.

“On Feb. 25, at 2:45 a.m., the man pictured in released images entered the Siegel Center and allegedly proceeded to take media equipment, including cameras, as well as clothing from the facility,” police said at the time. “The items are valued at more than $8,000.”