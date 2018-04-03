‘Growing in the Journey’ Women’s Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The group megs-miles was started in honor of Meg Cross Menzies after she passed from being struck by an impaired driver while out on a run. Meg's mom, Pam Cross and creator of Megsmiles shared about an upcoming women's conference being held by charity.

The day long conference, "Growing In The Journey: Running The Race Set Before Us" is Saturday, April 28 at 8:30 a.m. at Cool Spring Baptist Church On Atlee Station Road In Mechanicsville.

You can register online, http://www.run4meg.com/events