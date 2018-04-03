Man arrested for murdering Henrico dad appears before judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.-- Branden Dalay, 23, appeared before a judge via video conference Tuesday at the Henrico County Courthouse. The judge read off a slew of felony charges and asked Dalay if he was aware of the charges he faced.

Dalay defendant replied with a simple yes.

The judge also approved Dalay's request for a court-appointed attorney.

The North Chesterfield man was charged with 2nd Degree murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Grand Larceny, and Breaking and Entering to commit a crime, in connection to a Sunday night crime spree.

The crime spree began around 10 p.m. Sunday when police responded to a fatal shooting near Brothers Market in the 1800 block of East Nine Mile Road.

Stephen Powell, a 33-year-old father of five, was found dead in a vehicle parked near the store.

About an hour later, Henrico Police were called to investigate the theft of a white pick-up truck stolen from a business near the fatal shooting.

Officers eventually spotted that stolen truck near Glenside Drive and Bethlehem Road.

Officers pursued the truck and tried to flatten its tire in an attempt to stop the driver.

The driver did not stop, police said.

Eventually, the driver crashed on Interstate 64 east, near Interstate 295, in Short Pump.

The driver, police said, got out of the truck, fired shots at officers, and ran off.

The officers did not return fire.

Police shutdown Interstate 64 as they searched for the suspect.

Hours later, police arrested Dalay on North Gayton Road, near West Broad Street.

Dalay's preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 31.