× Cannonball found in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors discovered what appeared to be a Civil War-era cannonball in the woods behind a Chesterfield home Tuesday, according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Virginia State Police responded to the area along the 4400 block of Beulah Road.

State Troopers were able to safely remove the object, the police spokesperson said.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.