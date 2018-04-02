× Shots fired over National Harbor bar tab; 2 arrested

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Maryland — A 19-year-old Virginia woman and a 21-year-old Maryland man were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting over their bar tab at the Cadillac Ranch restaurant at the National Harbor tourist area.

“On March 29th, at approximately 12:40 a.m., patrol officers were called to a restaurant in the 100 block of Fleet Street in Oxon Hill. Once on scene, they learned one employee was suffering from a gunshot wound and another employee was suffering from a graze wound. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. One of the victims is out of the hospital,” a Prince George’s County Police spokesperson said.

The preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Montana Artis, of Waldorf, Maryland, and 19-year-old Tony Irene Marie Smith, of Alexandria, Virginia, were customers at the restaurant.

“It’s believed they got into a dispute with employees over their bill,” the police spokesperson said. “The two victims, who were security guards for the restaurant, escorted the suspects out of the business. At that point, Artis pulled out a gun and fired, wounding one employee. The second employee was grazed by a bullet.”

The nature of the argument was not disclosed.

Artis was charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault and additional charges.

Smith was charged with disorderly conduct and conspiracy after the fact.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George’s County Police at 301-749-5064.