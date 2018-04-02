× Man charged with producing child porn with 6-year-old, on Thanksgiving Day

DINWIDDIE, Va. — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office charged a 33-year-old man who has a previous sex crime on his record.

Samuel W. Frazier has five felony charges alleging sexual misconduct, including production of child porn, forcible sodomy and indecent liberties with a minor.

Crime insider sources tell me all of the charges stem from one incident back around Thanksgiving and involve a six-year-old girl known to the suspect.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskerville can’t confirm those details, but says the case is moving forward.

“I will be arguing in court that this is a case that should allow us to present evidence, without requiring the victim, who is a young child, to appear or know the case is pending until the appropriate time until her family decides,” Baskerville said.

Crime Insider sources said the girl is not from our viewing area.

Frazier is currently locked up with no bond.

