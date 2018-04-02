Police search Henrico woods after ‘disorderly’ situation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police were searching a wooded area near Nine Mile Road and Pleasant Street in eastern Henrico Monday afternoon in response to a “disorderly call.”

Concerned neighbors called CBS 6 after spotting police with “long guns” in the area.

Henrico Police looking for someone around Nine Mile, Oakley’s Ln, Yates Ln. pic.twitter.com/UpF0chnJ5g — Jenkins CBS6 (@JenkinsCBS6) April 2, 2018

A CBS 6 photojournalist on scene reported police in and around the Dollar General along the 5200 block of Nine Mile Road, at Oakleys Lane.

“Officers responded to the 5200 block of Nine Mile Road reference a disorderly call for service,” Henrico Police Lt. Lauren Hummel said. “It appears subjects fled and the officers have one in custody at this time.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.