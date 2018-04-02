× Downtown parking changes intended to support retail customers

RICHMOND, Va. – Parking changes began in the downtown business district on Monday, April 2. The city said the adjustments were made as the Central Business District (CBD) experiences economic growth and expansion from new residents and businesses locating to the area.

The changes are intended to allow for more parking for guests visiting retail. The time restrictions have been expanded from two to three hours, but the hours of parking enforcement have changed.

Parking enforcement on Broad Street from 4th to Belvidere Streets will now end at 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. This is intended to reduce the amount of time long-term parkers occupy on-street spaces intended to support retail use, the city said.

Road patterns have been adjusted in several areas in the CBD, including former parking spaces now serving as travel lanes. In addition, the City will enhance enforcement of the safety zones, which include parking in front of fire hydrants, travel lanes, handicap ramps, crosswalks and corner clearances.

The City also plans to launch a new Mobile Payment App by mid-May 2018. This will allow parkers to pay for parking and extend parking time via their mobile devices.