D.C. man arrested for making a bomb threat at Marymount University

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a suspect for his involvement in a bomb threat at Marymount University. Samuel Nwalozie, 18 of Washington, D.C. was arrested and charged with communicated threats to bomb a structure. He is being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond.

At approximately 8:49 a.m. on April 1, police responded to the university for the report of a bomb threat posted on social media. Arriving officers immediately began an intensive investigation and a possible suspect description was developed based upon information contained in the social media post and information provided by a witness.

Police attempted to locate the suspect on campus and contact him unsuccessfully. The campus of Marymount University was subsequently evacuated while officers continued to investigate and K9s swept the campus prior to its re-opening.

Shortly after 12 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody by police just outside of campus. The investigation determined there was never a physical threat to the safety of the students, staff of campus.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Bamford at 703-228-4197 or CIDSocialMedia@arlintonva.us . To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).