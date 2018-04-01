WEATHER: March review, April outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- March 2018 closed with some warmth, but it wasn't enough to offset the chill that dominated the month. About three-quarters of the days had highs below normal.

The month averaged almost five degrees below normal. It did not rank among the ten coldest for March.

Precipitation fell well short of normal, but snowfall was over three inches above normal.

The month of April sees a nice jump in normal temperatures, as well as over an hour of additional daylight. Some Aprils have had some snow, but most have not.

The National Weather Service has issued the April outlook. Temperatures may end up below normal. Although there will be some occasional warmth, computer models have been showing a cool trend from next weekend through the middle of the month.

There is about a 30% to 40% chance that precipitation will end up above normal. The jet stream combined with moisture from the south will be favorable for frequent rainfall.

This first week of April will be filled with temperatures bouncing back and forth between the 50s and 70s.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: