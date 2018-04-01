Some water plant equipment damaged; Hopewell boil order continues on Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Officials said they are making progress in restoring water service to some 9,000 customers in Hopewell after a pipe burst at a Virginia American Water plant Friday morning.

"Overnight we made progress at the water treatment plant," Virginia American Water President Barry Suits said in a briefing Saturday morning. "Most residents are waking up to some water at their tap... [but] we continue to urge conservation in the home of water."

However, Suits said "we are not where we want to be" in getting the plant back online after power was restored to a portion of the facility Friday night.

“We’re not 100-percent," Suits said. “Some of the equipment that was damaged is still out of service."

As a result, contractors are working at the plant and additional workers from sister water plants in three neighboring states have come to help their Hopewell colleagues.

Because of the water outage, Suits said a boil advisory will continue likely through Sunday for Hopewell residents as well as the New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Strattford Woods and Mullberry Woods subdivisions in Prince George County.

"The water company has issued a boil water notice for at least the next two days starting immediately. Please boil your water for a minimum of one minute, and let it cool before consuming," Hopewell officials said Friday. "We will notify you when the notice has been lifted."

Additionally, officials urged customers to continue to conserve water and "use only for essential purposes" once service is restored.

A Code Red emergency message alerted residents Friday morning that the city was under a mandatory water restriction after a pipe burst at the plant when workers completing a capital improvement project that involved replacing aging pipes.

Officials said a bypass pipe, which had just been installed several months ago, ruptured. That incident released about half a million gallons of water, officials said Friday.

"We're still investigating exactly what caused that," Suits said.

The pipe flooded the building and crews lost the power to run pumps and produce treated water to the thousands of customers, according to Senior Project Engineer Leslie Steves.

"It got some of the electrical equipment that distributes power within the plant, that we own, wet and it couldn't be operated," Suits said.

Boil Advisory Tips

Officials said that a boil water advisory is a standard precaution whenever there is loss of pressure in water mains. Virginia American Water will provide information as to when the advisory is lifted. Until further notice, impacted customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow cooling before using for consumption, drinking, making baby formula, ice cubes, washing vegetables and fruit, and for brushing teeth.

Bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute; allow to cool before using.

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory (Friday, March 30).

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Rinse hand-washed dishes for a minute in diluted bleach (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing.

Provide pets with boiled water after cooling.

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

Bottled Water Available

Bottled water distribution continues at Hopewell High School (400 S. Mesa Drive) beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The company is also distributing 3-gallon jugs, which can be refilled at the water tanker filling stations.

Customers can bring their own containers to fill from clean water tankers on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. at Carter G. Woodson Middle School (1000 Winston Churchill Drive). Customers are asked to bring their own clean containers to fill.

Water plant official: 'This was a very unfortunate event'

During a 4 p.m. Friday press conference, Virginia American Water Director of Operations Lauren Sufleta said there was no immediately timeline available when the plant will be fully functioning.

"We appreciate their patience and understanding," Sufelta said to residents of Hopewell. "This was a very unfortunate event for us and unplanned. We have some of the greatest minds and people at our disposal with American Water. We are bringing them from all over and we are doing our best to get you back into the water service that you're so used to receiving from us."

City officials reported that the boil water advisory should be lifted on Monday by the time schools are expected to open.

Residents can call 804-415-8802 with any questions.

