Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – An iconic Richmond Easter celebration took place Sunday along Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue.

Hundreds of folks donned their Sunday best to take part in the Easter On Parade as they strolled down the avenue between Allen and Davis streets.

The event featured food, music, roving entertainers and a children's area complete with a petting zoo.

There was also the highly anticipated bonnet contest where some of the pets in attendance also took part in the spectacle.