Warming back up for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We finally broke our string of cool days as we hit the 70s and 80s Wednesday through Friday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 60s, which is normal for this time of year.

High temperatures on Sunday will be around 70°. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy.

Easter on Parade will be mild with just slight the chance of a shower or sprinkle.

A weak front will drop into the area later in the day, and this may cause a few scattered showers or sprinkles from mid-afternoon into the early evening.

Rain chances will increase Sunday night into Monday morning, followed by highs in the 50s Monday. We will get back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, but more cool weather will be back later in the week into next weekend. It looks like it will stay on the cool side for the following week.

