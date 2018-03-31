Off-duty RPD officer injured in accidental shooting
Posted 3:11 pm, March 31, 2018, by , Updated at 03:26PM, March 31, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people, including an off-duty Richmond Police officer, were injured in an accidental shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hull Street around midnight. The investigation determined that an off-duty Richmond Police officer and one other victim were injured after a gun was accidentally discharged.

Both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police determined that the gun was not a service weapon and no charges are expected to be filed in the incident.