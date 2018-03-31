Deputies search for endangered missing 89-year-old woman in Stafford

Endangered missing 89-year-old woman missing
Posted 1:48 pm, March 31, 2018, by , Updated at 01:52PM, March 31, 2018

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate an endangered missing 89-year-old woman in Stafford County.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office officials posted Saturday afternoon that Kuzuko Kreissel was last seen on Forest Lane Road.

Deputies said Kreissel, who is often seen walking along Colebrook Road, is wearing black shoes, black sweatpants and a blue fleece sweatshirt.

Anyone with information that could help deputies is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.