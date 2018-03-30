Truck flips on I-195; hazmat responds to scene
RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 195 north has shut down the north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane as crews work to investigate the scene. A truck was flipped on its side, butting up against the median. A hazardous materials team was responding to the scene for any gasoline spilled. The accident occurred near Westwood Avenue, and impacted morning traffic.
Traffic backups were around two miles long.
This is a breaking news story.