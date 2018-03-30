× Truck flips on I-195; hazmat responds to scene

RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 195 north has shut down the north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane as crews work to investigate the scene. A truck was flipped on its side, butting up against the median. A hazardous materials team was responding to the scene for any gasoline spilled. The accident occurred near Westwood Avenue, and impacted morning traffic.

Traffic backups were around two miles long.

Right now I-195N is a mess. An accident near Laburnum has shut down all NB lanes of traffic. Hazmat is responding. A truck is on the barrier. Backup is extensive. #RVAtraffic pic.twitter.com/p0AjaLRKhf — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 30, 2018

This is a breaking news story.