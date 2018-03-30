Suspect arrested after police pursuit begins in Amelia, ends in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say he led police on a pursuit in multiple jurisdictions, before being apprehended in Henrico Friday night.

Virginia State Police said the incident started at 6:58 p.m., when a trooper observed a pickup truck without a license plate along Route 360 in Amelia County.

After the trooper initiate a traffic stop, police say the male driver, who has not been identified, refused to stop, beginning a pursuit.

“The pursuit continued east into Chesterfield County and was terminated by state police on Huguenot Road. But, Virginia State Police Aviation had responded to assist and was able to maintain a visual on the pickup truck as it kept going into Henrico County,” said a State Police spokesperson.

As the driver of the pickup truck continued in Henrico, they struck a vehicle at the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Grove Avenue, according to police.

The driver in the struck vehicle was transported to Henrico Doctors Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

After the crash, state troopers resumed the pursuit into the City of Richmond, where troopers again terminated the pursuit, but their helicopter maintained a visual on the pickup truck as it headed eastward.

“The pickup truck then struck a parked vehicle (vacant) on Brookland Park Boulevard near 3rd Street,” said State Police. “The state troopers resumed the pursuit a second time, which finally ended in the 3600 block of Nine Mile Road in Henrico County.”

State Police said the driver fled the truck on foot, before being apprehended by Henrico Police a short time later. Charges against the suspect is pending.

Police are still investigating.