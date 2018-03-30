× Man fighting for his life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot in Richmond’s East End Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Cool Lane and Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Upon arrival, police say they found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Police have not released any details about a suspect of possible motive at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

